Where you can get your taxes done for free in the QC
Free preparation services are available to Quad Citizens who would like some help with their taxes.
Residents with a household income of $57,000 or less are eligible for these free services, offered by the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program of the United Way of the Quad Cities. There will be 14 locations available (see the list below).
Appointments can be made from February 1 through April 15, 2017 by dialing 2-1-1, which is United Way’s 25/7 confidential information and referral line.
Just under 6,500 residents used the VITA program in 2016. On average, families got an average of $1,700 on their refunds.
Here are the locations available for free tax prep:
- Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf
- Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Rd., Davenport
- Clinton RSVP, 315 South 2nd, Clinton
- East Moline Public Library, 740 16th, East Moline
- Fairmount Pines Community Center, 4205 N. Fairmount St., Davenport
- Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport
- Geneseo Public Library, 805 N Chicago St., Geneseo
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 9th, Rock Island (walk-ins available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)
- Moline Public Library, 3210 41st, Moline
- Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th, Moline
- Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th, Rock Island
- Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th, Rock Island
- Silvis Public Library, 105 8th, Silvis
- Western Illinois University, 3300 River Dr., Moline
Be sure to bring the following items with you when you go:
- Valid driver’s license or photo ID
- All W-2 forms
- Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family
- Address and tax identification of any child care provider
- Copy of 2015 tax return
- All 1099 forms (if applicable)
- Account numbers for electronic deposit of refund
- Health insurance documentation
- If filing jointly, your spouse must be present
Click here for more information on who prepares the taxes, how to check your refund status, and more.