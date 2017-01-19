× Where you can get your taxes done for free in the QC

Free preparation services are available to Quad Citizens who would like some help with their taxes.

Residents with a household income of $57,000 or less are eligible for these free services, offered by the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program of the United Way of the Quad Cities. There will be 14 locations available (see the list below).

Appointments can be made from February 1 through April 15, 2017 by dialing 2-1-1, which is United Way’s 25/7 confidential information and referral line.

Just under 6,500 residents used the VITA program in 2016. On average, families got an average of $1,700 on their refunds.

Here are the locations available for free tax prep:

Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf

Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Rd., Davenport

Clinton RSVP, 315 South 2 nd , Clinton

, East Moline Public Library, 740 16 th , East Moline

, Fairmount Pines Community Center, 4205 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport

Geneseo Public Library, 805 N Chicago St., Geneseo

Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 9 th , Rock Island (walk-ins available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

, (walk-ins available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) Moline Public Library, 3210 41 st , Moline

, Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4 th , Moline

, Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11 th , Rock Island

, Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7 th , Rock Island

, Silvis Public Library, 105 8 th , Silvis

, Western Illinois University, 3300 River Dr., Moline

Be sure to bring the following items with you when you go:

Valid driver’s license or photo ID

All W-2 forms

Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

Address and tax identification of any child care provider

Copy of 2015 tax return

All 1099 forms (if applicable)

Account numbers for electronic deposit of refund

Health insurance documentation

If filing jointly, your spouse must be present

Click here for more information on who prepares the taxes, how to check your refund status, and more.