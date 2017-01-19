When the Presidential Inauguration is and how you can watch

WASHINGTON D.C. — Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20, 2017. Trump will be sworn-in at 11 a.m. Central Time.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is organizing the event. Click here to see the official event program.

More than 8,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration, which is themed “Make America Great Again.”

ABC News reported that the basic technicalities of the Presidential Inauguration are outlined in the 20th Amendment of the Constitution. The official transfer of power happens at noon on January 20th.

You can watch the inauguration live on WQAD News 8 starting at 11 a.m.