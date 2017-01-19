× Tonight’s rainfall will be the last we see until next week

Rain will continue through the evening hours before the coverage becomes spotty and light for the rest of the night. After midnight, patches of fog may be a concern as very little mixing will expected in the air. Overnight lows will only drop around the mid 30s.

We’ll reach the middle 40s on Friday with clouds hanging tough for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will warm even further by Saturday with highs in the 50s before dropping around 50 on Sunday. Looks fairly dry too, including Sunday as the main wave of moisture I was anticipating will steer a bit more to our south and east.

Next round of moisture is still expected Tuesday night into Wednesday when the rain that night will change over to snow as colder air out of Canada slowly returns.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

