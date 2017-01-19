Minor league hockey team’s bus crashes near Peoria, serious injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, Illinois — A charter bus carrying a minor league hockey team from Georgia rolled over in a crash outside of Peoria, Illinois. The team was traveling for a weekend series with the Peoria Rivermen.

BUS CRASH UPDATE: 24 from Columbus (GA) Cottonmouths hockey team sent to Peoria, IL hospital..at least three seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/9W1a1hCquy — Eric Greene (@egtvnews) January 19, 2017

Firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the bus to remove two of the people. All 24 on board were taken to area hospitals, including players, a coach, two trainers, the bus driver and an equipment manager for the Columbus Cottonmouths.

Three of the injuries were considered serious, but five were treated and released this afternoon.

No official word yet on what caused the crash.