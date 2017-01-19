Home delivery of marijuana approved by the Portland, Oregon city council

PORTLAND, Oregon — Marijuana users in Portland will soon be able to get their leafy product without ever having to leave the comfort of their own home.

The Oregonian reports that the Portland City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s marijuana code making it legal for “marijuana and other pot-related micro businesses” to conduct home deliveries.

Under the amendment, marijuana courier businesses must register a licensed headquarters within an area with the proper zoning as well as obtaining a license from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Companies that choose to deliver must only offer courier service and are not allowed to sell from a storefront. Those businesses must also be at least 1,000 feet from another shop selling or delivering marijuana.

The newspaper report also noted that all marijuana business owners must fill out a personal history form, obtain an alarm permit from police and an electrical permit from the Bureau of Development Services.