George HW Bush, wife better but still in hospital

HOUSTON - A spokesman for the Bush family says former president George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara are both doing well. Both are still at a hospital in Houston and are treated for separate health issues.

Bush underwent a procedure to help clear up some of his breathing issues. He is now alert and remains in stable condition in intensive care.

The former first lady is treated for bronchitis, but said she feels "A thousand percent better today."

The two sent their condolences to president elect Donald Trump, as they will not be able to make it to the inauguration on Friday.