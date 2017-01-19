Ellis Kell’s memory celebrated with benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The family of Ellis Kell will hold a benefit concert to remember the iconic Quad Cities blues man at the River Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The benefit is hosted by the River Music Experience and all proceeds will benefit the Kell family.

A dozen bands from around the QC area will play at the benefit show starting at 4 p.m. including the Candymakers, The Whoozdads, Ellis Kell Band, Ernie Peniston and Rude Punch, among others.

Tickets are $10. Donations can be made at the event by participating in silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle, poster sales and more.

Kell died in December 2016 after a battle with cancer. Family, local musicians and residents alike made sure he knew that he was not alone. Friends and supporters donated more than $19,000 to his GoFund Me account to help him fight his battle. Along with donations, they left messages of support and comfort.

He once said "life without music would just be a cruel joke... I think it's the greatest gift we were ever given."