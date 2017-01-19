East Moline teachers hold picket ahead of Friday’s negotiation meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE -- There is just one more meeting to try and work out a deal between the East Moline School Board and the teachers' union.

The two groups have planned a meet-up for Friday, January 20, 2017 to hopefully finalize their contract negotiations. They have been at odds since September of 2016.

The union is asking for a 2.5 percent raise on top of the yearly raises teachers are already getting.

Depending on the outcome of Friday's meeting, the union will decide whether or not they will strike on Monday.

Teachers planned to picket outside of Bowlseburg Elementary from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday.