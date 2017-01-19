× Davenport mom, 3-year-old safe after carjacking

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man fought with a mother who was putting her 3-year-old child into her car, and drove off the with vehicle, says Davenport police.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Elsie Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and say that a mother had set down her car keys on the driver’s seat while she was security her child in the passenger seat. A man grabbed the keys and tried to get into the vehicle.

The two fought over the keys, but she was pushed to the ground. She was able to get her child out of the vehicle before he took off with it.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described by Davenport police as a black man wearing dark clothing. The vehicle is a 2012 maroon Buick Enclave with Illinois plates.

Anyone with information on the suspect or car’s whereabouts is asked to called the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.