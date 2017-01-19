Central debuts it's brand new pool against MAC rival Clinton.
Davenport Central opens new pool with a splash
-
Davenport students head to class on a Saturday for Catch Up Academy
-
Davenport veterans honored by Central ROTC students
-
Car swerves, rolls attempting to avoid crash with other vehicle
-
East Moline has always known how to throw a parade! #TBT
-
Davenport Police confirm two dead in shooting on West 59th Street
-
-
Kings Harvest is reopening their doors to the public
-
Pekin beats Davenport Central
-
Davenport Central holds off Clinton at home
-
Davenport Central wins by 3 over Muscatine
-
Central boys race past North
-
-
Central opens the season with win vs. Prairie
-
Davenport family sounds off to save superintendent’s job
-
Iowa’s IJAG program giving Davenport students ahead start