Crews tear down beloved Loras College building damaged by fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A beloved Loras College building in Dubuque damaged last year by fire has been demolished.

The Telegraph Herald reports that crews began tearing down the north building of the Loras Visitation Complex around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The building was fully razed by early afternoon.

A March 16 fire severely damaged the 126-year-old building. Officials initially intended to rebuild, but later determined it would be too expensive to make repairs that maintain the structure’s historic value while also making it accessible to people with disabilities.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.