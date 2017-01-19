Car enthusiasts gear up for annual auto show, pinup pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Car show enthusiasts are readying for a big weekend. The 34th Annual Rod and Custom Show kicks off on Friday, Jan. 20. Cars from just about every price poing will be on display at the QCCA Expo Center.

"Actually, there's going to be something else here this year, it's going to be a - we're calling it a man cave - it's a place for folks just to hang out and talk to their friends because garages have become so popular," said Glenn Rohm, car show coordinator.

The show runs Friday through Sunday. Admission is $8. On Friday, those with a valid military ID will get in for free.

A Legacy Pinup Girl Pageant will also be held, sponsored by Abernathy's in Davenport. The pageant will be held Saturday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.