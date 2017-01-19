Organization hosts lunch events to spread awareness for human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Family Resources in Davenport have been meeting with community members and city leaders all month long about the issue.

Members of the Breaking Traffik Program will host a lunch and learn event at the Davenport Police Department at noon Thursday, January 19, 2017. There they will learn the signs of human trafficking and how to respond to victims. Program Director Cathy O'Keefe says holding events like the lunch and learns is the best way to help spread the message.

"We have actually seen an increase of identifications as a result of (events like the lunch and learns). We've been getting some calls from regions Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, that we have not gotten calls from in the past and we attribute that to the awareness activities that we have been conducting," says O'Keefe.

