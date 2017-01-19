× Area teacher accused of soliciting under age girls online

MONMOUTH, Illinois — An area teacher is under arrest, accused of soliciting under-aged girls on line for sex.

Andrew Eeten, 30, a gym and Spanish teacher at West Central High School in Biggsville, Illinois was arrested in Monmouth yesterday.

He’s charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Authorities say he allegedly tried to “engage in sexual conduct” over a social media site.

Warren County States Attorney Andy Doyle says the charge covers two different minors who were not students at the high school where Eeten teaches.

Eeten is out on bond, and will appear in court February 23rd.

The school district sent an email to parents notifying them about the arrest of a teacher. The letter read:

January 18, 2017

Dear Parents and Guardians,

I am writing to inform you of an incident that has resulted in one of our teachers being charged today with a serious criminal offense. We were shocked and disappointed to hear about these allegations as the background check and reference checks performed came back clean.

According to what we know at this time from law enforcement officials, the allegations do not involve any students from our school district. Anyone having any information pertinent to the investigation should contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Paula Markey

Superintendent

West Central C.U.S.D. #235