Chef Scott: Spicy Duck with Pears

BETTENDORF, Iowa - You've had duck, but it was probably made in the same old way.

"You know, most times you have duck people put an orange sauce on top, " says Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

"Today we're going to do a little something different," says Chef Scott. "We're going to use pears, we're going to use honey, and a whole bunch of spices."

1. Cut a duck in half, trimming off much of the fat and the wing

2. Put the wing into the stock you'll make filled with giblets you'll boil

3. Cut a few holes in the duck and place cloves inside

4. Add a touch salt

5. Add a touch of garlic

6. Add a touch of coarse Black pepper

7. Add a touch of nutmeg

8. Place onto a hot skillet to make the skin crispy

Create the vegetables you'll serve.

1. Slice two pears

2. Break apart mushrooms

3. Slice leeks

4. Cube peppers

5. Add vegetables to the frying pan

6. Remove frying pan from heat and add two cups of stock

7. Place frying pan in 350-degree oven for an hour

8. Drizzle honey onto the duck and vegetables and let it sit for awhile

9. Serve with a drizzle of sauce

"This is a great meal," says Chef Scott.

"'Orange you glad' I used pears?"