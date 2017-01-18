Truck drives through power pole in Moline, crashes into nearby house

MOLINE, Illinois– MidAmerican crews expect to be out most of the day repairing a broken power line pole after a tow truck drove through it and crashed into a near by house.

Crews say it happened around 3 a.m. on 53rd street and 10th Avenue in Moline, Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Moline Public Works crews now have that area blocked off because of low hanging live power lines in the area.

Police confirmed the driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital, there’s no word yet on his injuries or what originally caused the accident. No one inside the home was hurt.

The driver of the tow truck is an employee of Bridgeway Auto Parts in Moline.

Mid-American crews say residents in the area will continue to have power throughout the construction period, however people living as far as 8th avenue will be without cable and internet until further notice.

This is a developing story, WQAD will continue to bring you the latest updates as it becomes available.