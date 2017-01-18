× The Snow Drought Continues: Could We See No More Snow This January?

It’s pretty odd that we’ve made it past the middle part of January, and there’s almost been no snow! So far this month, we’ve seen only a trace of snow in the Quad Cities. Because of that, we’re in the running for one of the least snowy Januaries on record. Only two other years we have seen a virtually snowless January (1944 and 1989). The average amount of snowfall accumulation for January in the QC is 9.4 inches.

Granted, January isn’t over yet. We still have several days left until the end of the month. However, temperatures for the rest of the week and this weekend are going to be well above normal. In fact, we’re heading towards the 50s by Saturday! If there’s any chance of snow in the near future, it won’t be until the 26th or so. We’ll be watching a system during the middle part of the week that will likely bring some snow to the Midwest. As we get closer, we’ll have a better idea if that batch of snow will make its way around the Quad Cities. For now, the models are keeping the snow away from us (keep in mind that this could change with time).

If you’re a snow lover, it looks like you might have to wait until February for better luck!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham