Putnam’s upcoming Beatles exhibition seeks your help

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you have a concert ticket from a Beatles concert, the Putnam Museum may want to talk to you.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center is searching for Beatles memorabilia to put on display with their upcoming exhibit The Magical History Tour: A Beatles Memorabilia Exhibition.

Items can include ticket stubs, lunch boxes, posters, or anything you may have related to the band. Items will be on loan to the Putnam, and will be returned after the exhibit closes June 4, 2017.

The exhibit opens March 11.

“The Magical History Tour will take visitors on a journey from the beginning when the group began as young lads in Liverpool through their break-up leaving the world with the artistic void of the Beatle’s inspiration,” says the exhibition’s press release.

Items can be given to Putnam curator Christina Kastell from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 28, and from 10 a.m. -noon Saturday, Feb. 11, in the museum’s grand lobby. Drop-off times can also be arranged by contacting Kastell at 563-336-7293 or by emailing ckastell@putnam.org.

