Proposals address Illinois' minimum wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two proposals on raising Illinois’ minimum wage will be tackled by the new Illinois General Assembly.

Senate members have proposed raising the current minimum wage, which is $8.25 an hour, by 50 cents each year until reaching $11 in 2021 as part of a bipartisan budget package, the Herald and Review reports. A proposed bill by House members is meanwhile looking to bump up minimum wage to $15 an hour by October.

Senate approved bills in 2014 and 2015 to raise the minimum wage to $11 by 2019. The House has not yet approved a minimum wage increase.

About 63 percent of voters were in favor to raise the minimum wage for adults to $10 in a 2014 advisory memorandum.

The Illinois’ minimum wage was last raised from $8 to $8.25 in July 2010, due to a 2006 law.