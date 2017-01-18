Moline police ask for help finding man wanted for home invasion and arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moline police are asking for the public's help to try and find a man wanted on home invasion and arson charges in the city.

Rosalio Arguero, 21, is accused of forcing his way into a home on 4th Avenue and 48th Street in Moline in the middle of the night Saturday, then coming back and setting a fire outside.

"He forced entry in order to get into the home, and then it was just a short time later, the occupants of the home had left, that the house started on fire," said Moline Det. Scott Williams.

"The house was full of smoke. Thank God, the fire department got there when it did, it would have been fully engulfed," Williams said.

Arguero's former girlfriend and the mother of their 6-month old child were in the house. Police say the woman was battered.

Bond was set over the weekend at $150,000. Anyone with information on Arguero's whereabouts can call Quad City area Crimestoppers or Moline Police.