× Milder each day… Next batch of rain not too far away

It took a while but the sunshine finally made its appearance as temperatures climbed just over the 40 degree mark.

Skies will remain fair tonight as temperatures drop around the 30 degree mark.

On Thursday, clouds will quickly return followed by another round of rain showers developing later that day. This flow of moisture is coming right out of the south, so temperatures will have no problem reaching the mid 40s. The rain will continue that night before ending Friday morning as highs that day return once again in the 40s.

50 degree plus temperatures are still in the cards come this weekend with more rainfall expected on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

