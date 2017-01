× Levee in jeopardy of failing in Colona

Recent heavy rains and ice jams are putting significant stress on the levee in Colona, Illinois. A Flash Flood Watch was issued Tuesday night as river levels rose up near the top of the levee. If the water overtops the levee, many residents on the southwest side of Colona could be inundated.

WQAD News 8 has a crew on the scene this morning with live reports on Good Morning Quad Cities.

This is a developing story.