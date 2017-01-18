The Augustana women improve to 6-1 in CCIW play and 13-3 overall with an 83-73 win over Illinois Wesleyan.
Augustana Women pick up big CCIW win
-
Augustana Women fall for 1st time in CCIW play
-
Augustana impresses in home opener
-
Augustana rallies to defeat Central College
-
Augustana men earn 1st CCIW win
-
Augustana wins 4th straight, topping Illinois Wesleyan
-
-
Augustana men’s basketball gets back on track
-
Augustana Plans Events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
New look Vikings look for similar results
-
Augustana Women move to 5-0, after OT win over Coe
-
WATCH: Augustana College holiday show
-
-
Augie Women a perfect 10
-
Lady Vikings hope to build on recent success
-
THE SCORE SUNDAY: Hawkeyes to Outback Bowl, talking Illini athletics, Augustana WBB, & FCA Story of the Week