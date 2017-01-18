× 3 men fined, lose hunting privileges for illegal hunting in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two men from Minnesota and one from Iowa have been fined and have lost hunting privileges for illegally hunting and killing deer in two northern Iowa counties.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says Michael Paschke, of Worthington, Minnesota; Dakota Isebrand, of Sherburn, Minnesota; and Seth Norland, of Ledyard, Iowa, have pleaded guilty to a total of 58 violations.

The violations occurred in October and November 2015.

The department says the combined fines and court costs assessed in Kossuth County were more than $11,500 and a $25,000 civil penalty. The combined fines and court costs assessed in Emmet County were more than $1,500 and a $10,000 civil penalty.

Each man also lost hunting privileges for 25 years in Iowa and 43 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violator Compact.