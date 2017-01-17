What if Monday’s rain fell as snow?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois got a super-soaker on Monday. Officially in the Quad Cities, 9/10 of an inch of rain came down. Other spots received more than an inch!

If that precipitation came in the form of snow, we would be digging out from a big snowstorm! On average, 7-14 inches of snow would be seen if temperatures were about five degrees cooler.

There are typically only one weather system each Winter that produces this much precipitation.

I do believe we will be in a more snowy weather pattern beginning January 25th. Keep in mind, we can get snowstorms all the way out into April. There's still plenty of time to make up for the lack of snow we've seen in January!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen