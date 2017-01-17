More foggy days on the way

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for all of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois through 6:30am. Visibility restrictions have improved greatly from south to north through sunrise. But we aren't totally in the clear and you know the drill: Leave early and allow more distance between you and the traffic in front of you. And don't forget to click those lights on, even after sunrise.
We'll get a little break in the foggy forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but it's coming right back beginning on Friday. Foggy and drizzly weather could continue straight through the weekend.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen