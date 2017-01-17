More foggy days on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for all of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois through 6:30am. Visibility restrictions have improved greatly from south to north through sunrise. But we aren't totally in the clear and you know the drill: Leave early and allow more distance between you and the traffic in front of you. And don't forget to click those lights on, even after sunrise.

Click here for school delays

We'll get a little break in the foggy forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but it's coming right back beginning on Friday. Foggy and drizzly weather could continue straight through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen