The most popular Netflix show in your state

In an entertainment analysis, CableTV.com has put together a map of which Netflix original series is most popular in every state.

If you live in Illinois, you’re most likely binge watching “Jessica Jones.” And in Iowa, “Orange is the New Black” is the top-ranking show.

Marvel was the big winner across the board. Daredevil and Jessica Jones are the favorites of 21 states. Click here for a full list of state favorites.

This map was made by cross checking a list of Netflix content with the Google Trends of 2016. Movies, children’s shows, continuations (like the Gilmore Girls reboot), and one-time specials were not considered.

