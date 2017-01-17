× Temperatures to get a nice boost in the days ahead

Clouds today will linger through most of the night as some dryness sneaks in near morning. This will give temperatures a chance to cool down with overnight lows around the mid to upper 20s. My only concern is the standing water in spots from yesterday’s rain which could freeze. So, be careful out there.

Looking forward to Wednesday as sunshine returns. This will give temperatures a slight boost with highs near the mid 40s.

We’ll stay quite mild in the days ahead as a couple more rounds of rain enter the picture. Our next weather system arrives Thursday night into Friday with a more persistent rain chance developing on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

