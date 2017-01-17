Scott County Sheriff’s Department appoints two new chief deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa-- Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane appointed two officers to serve as chief deputies for the county's jail and operations.

The position is normally held by one person, but the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved the decision to make this a two person job to better manage the department.

Officer Shawn Roth served the Davenport Police Department for 16 years. He'll now serve as the Chief Deputy Major for operations such as investigations and deputies. His counterpart Bryce Schmidt, whose had over 20 years experience in law enforcement will serve as the Chief Deputy Major for the county's jail.

"There's a lot more employees that the public really realizes (working in the Scott County Sheriff's Department)-- around 200 employees... I think it's important that we break it down from division to division to separate the leadership of the jail with the leadership of the operations side," says Lane.

The two new deputy chiefs will start their jobs immediately.