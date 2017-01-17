× Ryan’s Hallmark in Moline closing, owners taking over shops at NorthPark and SouthPark Malls

MOLINE — After more than three decades in business, Ryan’s Hallmark Shop on the border of Moline and Rock Island is closing up and moving into two different locations.

The longtime shop, located on 1st Street A, is closing because of “problems with the lease,” according to a statement from the owners, Terry and Tom Lawrence. The shop will officially close on February 28, 2017. Starting on January 19, all merchandise will be sold at discounted rates.

Their next move will be to open new Hallmark stores in NorthPark and SouthPark Malls on February 1. The new stores will take over the Kirlin’s Hallmark locations, which are closing on January 30.

“When this opportunity presented itself, our feeling was that the Quad Cities benefits greatly from the malls in Davenport and Moline. We felt that having a locally owned Hallmark shop in NorthPark and SouthPark would be a great way to drive traffic into the malls.”