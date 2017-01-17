The Lady Spartans race past Linn-Mar 45-40.
Pleasant Valley girls best Linn-Mar in battle of ranked teams
-
Pleasant Valley Volleyball falls to Linn-Mar
-
Spartan Signings
-
Pleasant Valley defeats Galesburg at Genesis Shootout
-
Central edges Pleasant Valley
-
Pleasant Valley scores big win over West
-
-
Pleasant Valley too much for Moline
-
Pleasant Valley runs past Central at home
-
North girls bounce back with win over Pleasant Valley
-
Pleasant Valley takes second at swim Invite
-
Pleasant Valley wins 4a District Meet
-
-
Pleasant Valley Volleyball knocks off Assumption
-
Pleasant Valley wins big over Burlington
-
Pleasant Valley gets road win over West