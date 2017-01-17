Muscatine rallies behind Mayor, “they no longer feel like the Council has their best interest at heart”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa - People in Muscatine are rallying behind their mayor and calling for an investigation into their city council.

Last week, the council voted to remove Mayor Diana Broderson from office. The vote didn't sit well with some people and now they want change.

“It’s already reached over 500 signatures. I just posted it on my Facebook page and some Muscatine discussion pages,” remembers Ann Brumback.

After the Muscatine City Council’s vote on Thursday, January 12, 2017 Brumback posted a change.org petition online. She wants an investigation into the Muscatine City Council after it unanimously voted to remove Mayor Diana Broderson from office.

“I have been overwhelmed with support from not only the people in the community but all over the United States. People have been contacting me and saying they cannot believe what is happening,” says Mayor Broderson.

The decision came after months of bad blood. The council stripped Broderson of her appointing powers after she says it did not agree with who she chose to appoint. The council says it's because she didn't run her decision by them.

“It shouldn't be all big business people running our community. There are more of us. I come from working last family and I just feel like we should all have a say,” added Broderson.

Council members haven't given a reason for their vote to remove Mayor Broderson and that angers some people who voted for her.

“Which in turn raises red flags with people because when you accuse someone and you don't say anything questions start to fly as to what you are hiding?” says Brumback.

Mayor Broderson thinks the reason the council wants her gone is because of differentiating opinions.

“If they don't have anything more than I said unkind things about them then I think there's going be some trouble,” added Broderson.

Brumback hopes her petition will give the community answers.

“Why is it so secretive?” added Brumback.

As of Tuesday, January 17, 2017 the petition has reached over 560 signatures.