Katherine Heigl welcomes new baby with husband Josh Kelley

(CNN) — Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley know how to keep a secret.

It’s just now being reported that the “Grey’s Anatomy” star and her musician husband welcomed a new baby on December 20.

Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. is their third child and first son.

He joins big sisters Naleigh and Adalaide.

The actress, who is currently starring in the CBS series “Doubt,” announced her pregnancy six months ago via her Instagram account.

“The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family,” the couple told People in a statement in June. “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold, and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

Heigl has been open about her fertility struggles, writing about it on her blog, and is an advocate for adoption.