Jordan’s Joy receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $500 for the December Three Degree Guarantee to Jordan's Joy.

Accepting the check were Mike White, Janson Bender, Sharon Vershaw, Rob Edel and Michelle McMullen from Jordan’s Joy.

Jordan’s Joy charity provides comfort and care to local Quad-City families who have a family member fighting a life-threatening illness. From providing meals while traveling to doctor’s appointments, to helping with medical bills or even funding a pizza and game night for a child and their family, Jordan’s Joy seeks to help these families in any way possible. As Jordan’s family learned firsthand, memories spent together are an important vehicle in the road to healing.

