Ice jams creating flood threat on Green and Rock rivers

COLONA -- Ice jams in the Green River combined with heavy rains Monday pushed water out of its banks and is threatening to do the same along the Rock River, into which the Green drains.

The Green River rose more than eight feet between Monday and Sunday. The National Weather Service Quad Cities office reports minor flooding at a few spots along the Green and Rock Rivers on its flood watch page.

Rick Crew, Colona's public works director, said crews were monitoring the situation as well as removing debris from the near by Hennepin Canal, which was exacerbating the flooding issues. Residents of a mobile home park near Colona reported water coming up into their driveways, but receding before threatening any trailers.

The Rock River was projected to crest at 14.3 feet at Joslin, which could create some flooding in low-lying areas. The Green River is expected to crest just over flood stage the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 17 and then recede quickly.