East Moline teachers may strike if deal isn’t reached by Friday

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- Members of the East Moline Teachers Union will hold two more picketing sessions before meeting with the school board Friday, January 20, 2017.

The union will hold their next picketing session outside Glenview Middle School and Ridgewood Elementary between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 17 and again on Thursday, January 19 outside Bowlesburg Elementary. The union canceled their original plans to discuss strategy in good faith the East Moline School District would be willing to come to the table and negotiate.

The two sides have been at a stalemate on fair pay negotiations since September.

If an agreement cannot be made by Friday's meeting, the East Moline Education Association says they plan to reschedule their meeting to Monday, January 23; that's when the union will decide whether or not to strike.