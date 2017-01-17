Cooking with Fareway: Cauliflower Fried Rice

· 1 (14 ounce) bag Mann's Cauliettes
· 1 Tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce
· ½ Tbsp. sesame oil
· ½ Tbsp. grated ginger
· 1 Tbsp. canola oil, divided
· 1 large egg, beaten
· 1 garlic clove, minced
· ½ onion, diced
· 3 ounces broccoli florets, chopped
· 1 large carrot, grated
· ¼ cup frozen corn
· ¼ cup frozen peas
· Sesame seeds, to garnish
Directions
In a small bowl, WHISK together soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger; SET aside. HEAT 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil in a medium skillet over low heat. ADD egg and SCRAMBLE until cooked through, about 4 minutes. SET aside. HEAT remaining e oil in a large skillet or wok over medium high heat. ADD garlic and onion to the skillet, and COOK, stirring often, until onions have become translucent, about 3-4 minutes. STIR in broccoli, carrots, corn and peas, and COOK, stirring constantly, until vegetables are tender, about 3-4 minutes. STIR in cauliflower, eggs, green onions and soy sauce mixture. COOK, stirring constantly, until heated through and the cauliflower is tender, about 3-4 minutes. GARNISH with sesame seeds, if desired.