Cooking with Fareway: Cauliflower Fried Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

· 1 (14 ounce) bag Mann's Cauliettes

· 1 Tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce

· ½ Tbsp. sesame oil

· ½ Tbsp. grated ginger

· 1 Tbsp. canola oil, divided

· 1 large egg, beaten

· 1 garlic clove, minced

· ½ onion, diced

· 3 ounces broccoli florets, chopped

· 1 large carrot, grated

· ¼ cup frozen corn

· ¼ cup frozen peas

· Sesame seeds, to garnish

Directions

In a small bowl, WHISK together soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger; SET aside. HEAT 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil in a medium skillet over low heat. ADD egg and SCRAMBLE until cooked through, about 4 minutes. SET aside. HEAT remaining e oil in a large skillet or wok over medium high heat. ADD garlic and onion to the skillet, and COOK, stirring often, until onions have become translucent, about 3-4 minutes. STIR in broccoli, carrots, corn and peas, and COOK, stirring constantly, until vegetables are tender, about 3-4 minutes. STIR in cauliflower, eggs, green onions and soy sauce mixture. COOK, stirring constantly, until heated through and the cauliflower is tender, about 3-4 minutes. GARNISH with sesame seeds, if desired.