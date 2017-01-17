Bone marrow testing in Rock Island dedicated to Marla Floyd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- On Monday, it took people in Rock Island just ten minutes to possibly save someone's life.

Volunteers came out to register to be a bone marrow donor. All it takes is a swab of the inside of your cheek.

Monday's drive was dedicated to East Moline native Marla Floyd who needs a bone marrow transplant. She has a rare form of blood cancer.

Bone marrow donations have become much less invasive over the years. If you are a match, to donate, the process is similar to giving blood.