× $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold at Jewel-Osco in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Someone in the Quad Cities may be holding onto a lottery ticket worth $100,000.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket that was sold at Jewel-Osco on Avenue of the Cities matched all five numbers in the drawing Friday, January 13, 2017.

The numbers were “04 – 08 – 09 – 13 – 45”

If you have the winning ticket, Illinois Lottery officials urge you to “immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place” until you can cash it in. Prize Centers are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield, and Fairview Heights. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

More than 17,500 other players also won prizes from the drawing, ranging from $1 to $200.

For selling the winning ticket, Jewel-Osco will get a $1,000 bonus.