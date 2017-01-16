× What’s ahead when our icy weather comes to an end

Temperatures will rise above 32 degrees around noon today, bringing an end to our icy weather. Rain will still continue through the day with highs around 38 degrees.

A few more slick spots are possible tonight as temperatures will fall to around 32 degrees.

We’ll remain quite mild as we go through the day on Tuesday with highs in the 35-40 degree range. Skies will be cloudy and drizzly perhaps.

Mild weather sticks around into the weekend with highs well into the 40s!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

