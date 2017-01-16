× Quad City Regional Auto Show Chicago Weekend Getaway Sweepstakes

New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill The RiverCenter for the 2017 Quad City Regional Auto Show! The show takes place Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Tickets are $8 for adults (13 and over), $6 for senior citizens (62 and over), $3 for children (7 – 12) and children 6 and under are FREE.

Family Day is Sunday, February 12! All children 12 & under admitted FREE on Family Day when accompanied by a paying adult.

The Quad City Regional Auto Show wants to send you on a Chicago Weekend Getaway! The getaway includes 4 tickets to a game at Wrigley Field on June 10th and a $600 VISA gift card to use towards accommodations and gas.

One entry per email address. Deadline for entry is Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.

Everyone who enters will receive a $2 off coupon for admission into this year’s Quad City Regional Auto Show.

