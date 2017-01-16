Multi-car pileup slows traffic on I-88 near Joslin

JOSLIN — Crashes were reported on Interstate 88 near the Joslin exit Monday morning.

East Moline Police said that 10 to 12 cars were involved in a pileup near exit 4B in the eastbound lanes. Freezing weather conditions may have been a factor, but police said they are not yet sure what initially caused the chain-reaction wreck.

Some vehicles ran off the road, some were getting towed, and others have been able to drive away.

Vehicles are moving through but authorities are out directing traffic as the wreck gets cleaned up.

Police are urging drivers to be cautious with the black ice on the roadways.