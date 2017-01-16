Kids hold news conference, ask Cubs their most burning questions

CHICAGO — Some Cubbies made a visit to Advocate Children’s Hospital for a kids-in-charge news conference.

With a panel consisting of Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora, Jr., Javier Baez, and Willson Contreras, the kids were given the mic and free range to ask questions they wanted.

Some of the kids took their opportunity just to tell them “you’re my favorite player” or to say “hi.”

Here were some of the questions/comments:

“My question is for Javi, what did it feel like when you stole home?”

“How does it feel to be the World Series Champions?”

“My name is Ben, and I’m from Chicago… I was you for Halloween and I’m your favorite. I mean you’re my favorite.”

“This one is for Kris Bryant, what is your favorite scary movie?” (This one required a phone call to the absent player)

“If you could be any main character from star wars, which would you be?”

“What is the most embarrassing thing your parents have done to you?”

When they make a movie for this season, what actor do you want to play you?”