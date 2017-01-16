× Ice threat ends… not quite done with the wet weather yet

No worries for any more ice development as we head into the evening and overnight hours. However, the puddles aren’t going away quite yet as the rain will continue from time to time overnight. Temperatures which are now in the warmer 30s will remain such for the rest of the night.

We’ll dry out Tuesday, though the rest of the day will remain fairly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday and a smidgen more on Thursday with highs still expected to warm into the 40s. We’ll continue that trend heading into the weekend with the warmest still anticipated by Saturday with highs just over 50 degrees! The only fly in the ointment will be some rain returning briefly Friday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

