ERs slammed with patients injured from falls Monday morning

Emergency rooms around the Quad Cities have seen several patients who were injured from slips and falls.

A spokesperson from Genesis said by 8:45 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2017, Davenport had seen 16 patients and Silvis had seen two, all being treated for injuries related to falls. Additionally, Silvis had patients from three crashes while they were, coincidentally, heading to work at Tyson meat packing in Joslin.

Sidewalks and roadways were slick because of freezing rain that trekked across the Quad Cities.

These patients have suffered injuries to their wrists, ankles and heads.

Falls are the number one cause of hospitalization and accidental death in people aged 65 and older, according to the spokesperson.