Davenport trash collection delayed because of freezing rain
DAVENPORT — Freezing rain has caused the city to push its garbage collection back a day.
Crews starting salting the roads late Sunday evening, January 15, 2017, and will continue until the ice turns to rain today.
“It is possible for slick conditions to develop on Posted Snow Routes until precipitation turns to all rain,” said a spokesperson from the city. “Untreated residential roads, sidewalks, driveways and decks are likely to be slippery.”
Because of the road conditions, CitiBus may be delayed as well.
