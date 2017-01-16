× Davenport trash collection delayed because of freezing rain

DAVENPORT — Freezing rain has caused the city to push its garbage collection back a day.

Crews starting salting the roads late Sunday evening, January 15, 2017, and will continue until the ice turns to rain today.

“It is possible for slick conditions to develop on Posted Snow Routes until precipitation turns to all rain,” said a spokesperson from the city. “Untreated residential roads, sidewalks, driveways and decks are likely to be slippery.”

Because of the road conditions, CitiBus may be delayed as well.

Solid waste collection cancelled. ​Avoid travel if possible this morning. System turns to all rain by 9:00/10:00am https://t.co/zYWBtLvrWW — Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) January 16, 2017