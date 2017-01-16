× Davenport man jumps over Walgreens pharmacy counter demanding pain killers, police say

DAVENPORT — A man was arrested after he allegedly demanded and got away with a bag full of pain killers from a Walgreens pharmacy.

Police said it happened at the E. Kimberly Road store near Eastern Avenue just before 5 a.m.Monday, January 16, 2017.

According to an affidavit, 23-year-old Chad Fairchild from Davenport went into the store, “jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded pain killers.” The employee behind the counter put pain killers into a plastic Walgreens bag and Fairchild “took the bag from her hand.”

“The employee was in fear for her life during the incident,” read the affidavit.

Responding officers saw Fairchild on the bike trail near Eastern Avenue, and recognized him from the suspect description, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

“Officers recovered stolen prescription pills and clothing worn during the incident,” read the statement.

Police found about 940 hydromorphone pills in Fairchild’s possession; Fairchid does “not have a valid prescription for the narcotics.”

Fairchild was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and prohibited acts. He was booked into the Scott County Jail just before 7 a.m., according to jail records.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.