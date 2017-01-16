Crop prices impact type of equipment at Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - More than 200 vendors with many different types of equipment can be found at the Quad Cities Farm Show.

"We opened with a terrific crowd today, much more than I expected, to be honest," said Dick Sherman, Show Manager.

Crop prices were low this year and that changed what type of equipment farmers are looking to buy.

"Now the farmer who has bought a lot in the past year is looking for the equipment that I would call a return in investment," said Sherman.

Instead of buying new machines, farmers are looking to fix what they already have.

"They can do a lot of things that prevents them from having to buy a $100,000 planter, we can make adjustments to that planter for a lot cheaper than that," said Logan Lyon, Tru Acre Technology.

Instead of buying new machines farmers were looking to fix what they already have.

"Do the maintenance on the buildings and equipment that need to be done throughout the winter, so you gotta have new doors or you gotta make sure you're up to speed," said Tim Flowers, Farm Owner.

Some farmers were only there to look at what is new in the market, hoping for a better prices next year.