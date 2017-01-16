Chasson Randle takes advantage of opportunity vs. Bucks

Chasson Randle scored 10 points in 16 minutes off the bench helping the Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.  WQAD Sports Director Matt Randazzo spend the day in Milwaukee and caught up with Randle after to game to talk to him about his performance.