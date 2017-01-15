WWE wrestling legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dead at 73

WWE wrestling legend Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka lost his battle to stomach cancer and has died at the age of 73 on Sunday, Jan. 15, the organization has confirmed.

On January 15th 2017 WWE Hall Of Famer "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka passed away, he was 73 years old. RIP. #WWE pic.twitter.com/LamOFxUe0f — WWE Today In History (@WWE__History) January 15, 2017

WWE released the following statement on their website:

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away. Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. WWE extends its condolences to Snuka’s family, friends and fans.”

Snuka wrestled from the 1970s to the 2010s and became famous for his acrobatic wrestling style, reports FOX8.

The Fijian wrestler would use his signature move, the Superfly Splash, on opponents.

Snuka was inducted into the WWF Hall of Fame in 1996 and was the first WrestleMania opponent of The Undertaker.

He was the inaugural ECW Heavyweight Champion in Eastern Championship Wrestling. Snuka’s children, Jimmy Reiher, Jr. and Tamina Snuka, are also wrestlers.

RIP Superfly. Only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 15, 2017

Snuka was charged with third-degree murder in 2015 in connection to the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino. The charges were dismissed 12 days ago, after the judge determined he had dementia and terminal cancer.